Truckee Tahoe Airport District board discusses key community projects and approves funding recommendations

TRUCKEE, Calif – At the Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4, directors reviewed and approved several important resolutions, recognized community partners, and discussed a variety of projects aimed at enhancing fire safety, STEM education, and local infrastructure.

Recognition of Service

Two special resolutions were passed to honor individuals for their service. The first resolution commended Rick Stephens for his eight years of dedicated service on the Board, including terms as Vice President and President. Stephens, who was visibly emotional, thanked the board and community for their support. The second resolution recognized Dave Hoffman for his 22 years of service as Director of Operations and Maintenance, also passing with unanimous approval.

Wildfire Mitigation and Community Safety

A key focus of the meeting was wildfire mitigation efforts. The Board heard presentations on ongoing and upcoming projects designed to reduce fire risks in the region.

Northstar’s fuel management project, funded by the Truckee Tahoe Airport District, covers 168 acres, including the critical evacuation route, Highlands View Road. A representative outlined the progress of this project and highlighted remaining work on the Western Boundary project, which involves creating fire breaks and managing burn piles.

Further presentations by local fire departments detailed additional wildfire mitigation projects. Dillon Sheedy, a forester with Truckee Fire, discussed a 140-acre fuels reduction project along Martys Peak Road, which is 70% complete. Other efforts in Sierra Meadows and Armstrong Track aim to improve defensible space.

Brad Chisholm, Fire Chief of Olympic Valley, thanked the Board for its continued support, noting the importance of community collaboration and feedback in successful fire prevention.

The Board also reviewed the progress of several large-scale projects outlined in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), adopted in 2022. Notably, the Community Buffer Project (OV4) in Olympic Valley encountered cost challenges but is moving forward with expanded scope and a successful rebid, backed by $750,000 in funding from the airport district and other local partners.

Efforts along the Highway 89 corridor are also underway, with a goal of treating nearly 100 acres to improve evacuation routes. CAL FIRE and California State Parks are similarly engaged in fuel reduction projects in the region, including prescribed burning at Waddle Ranch and along the west shore of Lake Tahoe.

STEM Education and Community Partnerships

Mindy Carbajal, CEO of Boys and Girls Club North Lake Tahoe, highlighted the success of the nine-year partnership between the Club and the airport district. The Club serves nearly 1,600 children across four locations and offers a wide range of STEM programs, including digital literacy, 3D printing, e-gaming leagues, and Lego robotics. The partnership has allowed for the funding of two full-time STEM coordinators, ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality programs. Carbajal emphasized the growing demand for these programs, particularly in Truckee, where daily attendance now averages 402 children.

Ken Aronson, Aerospace Education Officer for the Civil Air Patrol, also shared an update on the popular “Mission to Mars” Space Camp, held annually at Truckee Airport. The program, which has been running for 14 years, offers hands-on STEM activities, including building Martian rovers and rocket science experiments. Many participants eventually join the Civil Air Patrol, with several reporting success in engineering fields.

Kellie Cutler from the Truckee Cultural District provided an update on the “Art at the Airport” program, which showcases local STEAM-focused art exhibitions. The program has displayed work from over 200 artists, many of whom are youth, and aims to combine art with science to inspire the community. Upcoming exhibits will include black-and-white and plein air art showcases.

Funding Recommendations for Community Projects

The Board also reviewed funding recommendations from the Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation (TTCF). The annual review process, which supports local nonprofits and public organizations, resulted in the recommendation of $717,338 for 8 out of 10 projects. Notable funded projects include the Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project and the Rocker Memorial Skate Park. The committee emphasized the importance of meeting criteria such as community readiness and permanent impact, with a particular focus on STEAM education.

Several local organizations that benefit from the funding, including the Tahoe Truckee School of Music, Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships (SWEP), and Friends of the Truckee Library, expressed their gratitude for the ongoing support.

Airport Operations and Financial Update

General Manager Jeff Menasco provided an update on the airport’s recent property management changes, which are part of a corrective action plan following an FAA Land Use Compliance Inspection. These updates include revisions to general aviation leasing, rents, and fees, which were discussed and approved by the Board with minor edits.

The Board also received a report on the completion of extensive repairs to hangars damaged by the 2022 snowstorm, which included structural repairs to 227 hangars. In addition, efforts to modernize facilities over several years are underway. The airport also addressed questions about hangar waitlists, which are now under 100, reflecting steady progress.

On the financial front, the airport reported year-to-date revenue of $17.8 million, exceeding the budget by $1.8 million, with a net income of $560,000, significantly better than the expected loss. The implementation of a new financial system, NutSuite, is scheduled for Jan. 2025.

Lastly, the Board discussed the appointment of interim leadership, nominating Kat Rohlf as President and Mary Hetherington as Vice President until a formal election in January.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.