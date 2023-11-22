Truckee Tahoe Airport reopens shorter runway after construction

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Tahoe Airport reopened their 2/20 Runway on November 16, 2023 after 17 weeks of reconstruction.

KTRK has two asphalt runways: 11/29 which is 7,000 by 100 ft and 2/20 which is 4,650 by 75 ft.

Ribbon cutting pictured L-R: Mary Hetherington, Airport Board Director / David Van Quest, Aviation & Community Coordinator / Bill Greeno, Truckee Chamber Board Chair / Jeff Menasco, Director of Aviation / Mike Daniel, Local Pilot & Aircraft Owner / Kat Rohlf, Airport Board President / Damon Brandley, Brandley Engineering / Robb Etnyre, Airport GM / Kellie Cutler, Truckee Cultural District / Jan Atwell Holan, Lift Wellness Workspace / and Jessica Penman, Truckee Chamber President. Provided

According to a KTRK representative, the $7 million project was sponsored by FAA Airport Improvement Program “AIP”, CA Division of Aeronautics and Truckee Tahoe Airport District funding. Brandley Engineering was the engineering firm on the project, and Mercer-Fraser was the General Contractor.

Local pilot Mike Daniel with his Carbon Cub aircraft was the first to take off and land on the reopened runway.