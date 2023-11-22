Truckee Tahoe Airport reopens shorter runway after construction
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Tahoe Airport reopened their 2/20 Runway on November 16, 2023 after 17 weeks of reconstruction.
KTRK has two asphalt runways: 11/29 which is 7,000 by 100 ft and 2/20 which is 4,650 by 75 ft.
According to a KTRK representative, the $7 million project was sponsored by FAA Airport Improvement Program “AIP”, CA Division of Aeronautics and Truckee Tahoe Airport District funding. Brandley Engineering was the engineering firm on the project, and Mercer-Fraser was the General Contractor.
Local pilot Mike Daniel with his Carbon Cub aircraft was the first to take off and land on the reopened runway.
