Truckee Tahoe Airport to approve up to $500k in total awards

Truckee Tahoe Airport partners with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

Amanda Rhoades / Sierra Sun |

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation is again working with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District on their 2023 Agency Partnership Program.

The Agency Partnership Program supports larger, regional projects and programs – with awards of $5,000 or more – that align with TTAD’s public purpose and their mission to provide safe, high-quality services and facilities, reduce impact on airport neighbors and the environment, and invest in opportunities that increase community safety and provide sustained benefit to the entire Truckee Tahoe region. In 2022, ten local agencies and qualifying non-profits received awards totaling $416,397.

Prospective applicants should mark their calendars with the following application timeline/process key dates:

March 28, 2023: Workshop for applicants

March 29, 2023: Application period opens

July 31, 2023: Application period closes

August 2 – September 13, 2023: TTCF committee review and recommendations

September 27, 2023: TTAD board of directors meeting

September 28, 2023: Notification of funding decisions

TTCF will manage the online application and administrative process for this program that is aligned with TTAD’s public purpose. TTAD and its Board reserves the right to determine the final amount of funding assigned to Partnerships each funding cycle.

For more information on the Truckee Tahoe Airport, visit: http://www.truckeetahoeairport.com

To register for the workshop: http://bit.ly/3YPFe7D

For more information on the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, visit http://www.ttcf.net .