Truckee Tahoe Airshow canceled

This year’s Truckee Tahoe Airshow & Family Festival has been canceled.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

The annual Truckee Tahoe Airshow & Family Festival won’t be making a return to the area in 2021.

On Wednesday, July 28, the Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board made the decision to cancel this year’s airshow following last week’s fatal plane crash near the airport.

“This decision was reached in an effort to assist those in our community, as well as airport staff recovering from the tragic aircraft accident of July 26, 2021,” said Kevin Smith, Truckee Tahoe Airport District general manager. “In an abundance of caution, as well as respect for those most affected by the accident, the Airport District Board and Airport Staff agree that the cancellation of the 2021 Air Show is in the best interest of the community and District. The District would like to thank all those who put forth so much time and effort into preparing for this annual event.”

The Truckee Tahoe Airshow annually raises funds through sponsorships, vendor booth sales, VIP hospitality tent ticket sails, and the sale of other miscellaneous items. Funds raised go toward helping Truckee Optimist Club, KidZone Museum, EAA Chapter 1073, and others. Since 2012, the airshow has helped raise more than $350,000 for local youth. The goal of this year was to raise $60,000.

“These groups work very hard. They’ve worked very hard all year. They use this money from the airshow to run a lot of programs in your community,” said Smith at Wednesday’s board meeting.

“The airport is in a different position than it was on Monday morning, and we really need to take into account what people have been through.”

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board later reached a consensus on canceling this year’s show. A special board meeting date will be set to put the item on the Airport District Board Meeting agenda for official action to be taken.

“I think we need to cancel the airshow. I think we need to pay the nonprofits so that they continue the good work … being at the crash site, and listening to all the people,” added Director Rick Stevens. “We talk about doing something. This will affect many people but this is something we can do right now, and I believe that we should cancel it.”

