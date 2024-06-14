Truckee Tahoe Airshow honors legendary pilot, Brigadier General Bud Anderson

The Truckee Tahoe Airshow and Family Festival, a staple event in the community for 35 years, is set to take place on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event holds special significance as it honors Brigadier General Clarence “Bud” Anderson, a World War II Triple Ace Fighter Pilot, who recently passed away at the age of 102.

Anderson being promoted to General. Provided / David Love

David Love, the chairman of the airshow, reflects on Anderson’s profound impact on the event. “Bud was such an intimate part of this airport,” Love said. Anderson, who had been involved with the airshow for over 30 years, will be honored with a missing man formation featuring four World War II P-51 fighters, among other tributes.

The Truckee Tahoe Airport, designated as an airport district and funded by taxpayer money, plays a critical role in the community. It serves as a base for Cal Fire operations, enabling swift responses to incidents in Sacramento and surrounding areas.

“We are aviation finatics. The purpose of this thing is to let the community know how valuable this airport is,” Love said.

The airshow not only entertains but also raises significant funds for local causes. Each year, the event generates between $80,000 and $100,000, all of which is reinvested into the community, particularly benefiting children’s groups in Truckee. The festival is supported by 400 volunteers and features 50 vendors, five food booths, and a massive barbecue hosted by the Optimist Club.

For those seeking a more luxurious experience, a ticket priced at $125 for adults and $50 for 12 and under includes a full-service lunch with beverages. All proceeds from the airshow are dedicated to supporting local youth organizations. This year’s air show will highlight a reenactment of World War II battles, including an encounter between a Japanese Zero and a B-25 bomber.

Love shared his personal memories of Anderson, noting his exceptional character and flying skills. “He was an utter gentleman. Mild mannered kind of guy. Some fighter pilots are all vibrato,” Love said. Anderson’s unparalleled vision and tactical prowess were legendary; he flew 116 combat missions without being shot down and his aircraft remained unscathed.

In the preface to Anderson’s book, To Fly and Fight, Chuck Yeager wrote, “Andy was a great gentleman until you put him into a cockpit—then he was a cobra.”

Anderson’s contributions to aviation extended well beyond his wartime service. He had a distinguished post-war career, participating in experimental test flights and holding various command positions, including leading squadrons in Korea and Vietnam. His accolades include the Congressional Gold Medal and inductions into multiple aviation halls of fame.

“He didn’t have an ego. He should have,” Love said.

The Truckee Tahoe Airshow continues to celebrate the legacy of aviation heroes like Anderson while educating the community on the importance of the airport. The event also offers an informational forum, where attendees can learn about aviation history and hear firsthand accounts from veterans.

For more information, visit https://www.truckeetahoeairshow.com/

**In Memoriam**

Jan. 13, 1922 – May 17, 2024

Brigadier General Clarence “Bud” Anderson, the last living and highest-scoring World War II Triple Ace Fighter Pilot, leaves behind a legacy of bravery, skill, and dedication. He will be remembered as one of the greatest fighter pilots, as praised by General Chuck Yeager, who called him “the best fighter pilot I’ve ever seen.”