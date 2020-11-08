Truckee-Tahoe area blanketed in snow, chain controls in place

Resort workers from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows work to get snowmaking operations underway at Alpine Meadows.

Courtesy of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows/Elevated Image Photography

The Truckee-Tahoe area was hit with its first significant storm of the season this weekend, dropping several inches of snow at higher elevations in the Sierra, causing a number of vehicle spinouts, and bringing out chain controls on Interstate 80, Highway 89, and Highway 267.

We’ve had a few spin outs with all this new snowfall, so please drive safely since the roads are covered in snow and icy. SLOW DOWN and leave plenty of space cushion between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead.



CHAIN CONTROL:

– Trucks are at minimum. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 8, 2020

A winter weather advisory remains in effect, according to the National Weather Service office in Reno, for the area until 10 a.m. as light amounts of snow are expected to continue to fall throughout the morning.

The storm also gives local resorts a boost of a few inches of snow along with conditions suitable for firing up snowmaking equipment, as projected opening dates are now a little more than two weeks away.

A band of heavy snow with rates up to 3 inches per hour will move through the Tahoe Basin, the Nevada Sierra Front into the Fallon area through 430 AM. Wind gusts to 40 mph creating areas of white-out conditions. Please avoid travel unless it's an emergency. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/F0Hqh7H2cz — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 8, 2020

For more information on current road conditions, visit http://www.quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.