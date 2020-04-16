Truckee Tahoe climate advocates to join nationwide virtual Earth Day event

The event, taking place on Zoom, will allow attendees to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, while still respecting public health recommendations for social distancing.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Virutal Earth Day 2020 WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 25 WHO: Citizens Climate Lobby: A virtual event with Katharine Hayhoe WHERE: UnitingFromHome.eventbrite.com INFO: cclusa.org/earthday

Later this month, members of the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will participate in “Uniting from Home: A virtual CCL event with Katharine Hayhoe.”

This event, taking place on Zoom, will allow attendees to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and take action on climate change, while still respecting public health recommendations for social distancing.

“Unfortunately we won’t be able to table at Squaw Valley’s Earth Day this year, which has been canceled” Diana Hitchen, a member of the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, said in a news release. Hitchen joined Citizens’ Climate Lobby in 2018 and, along with other local advocates, has been pushing California’s representatives in Congress to support major climate legislation.

“However, we’re really looking forward to CCL’s virtual Earth Day event, Uniting from Home, and for community members to join us,” Hitchen said.

The event will feature Hayhoe as keynote speaker. Hayhoe is a world-renowned climate scientist, an evangelical Christian, and the creator of the educational show “Global Weirding” on PBS.

The event will also include several breakout sessions:

Climate Advocate Training – People new to climate advocacy can learn how to effectively push the U.S. Congress for climate change legislation.

Climate Organizing During the Pandemic – People already engaged in climate advocacy can learn to adapt their work for our current circumstances with COVID-19.

Depolarizing Within – Attendees can practice holding respectful climate conversations with people who don’t share their political beliefs.

During the event, attendees will also be guided through three simple actions they can take to help the climate, right then and there.

“It’s important that we continue to educate our communities about the climate crisis and build political will for major climate legislation,” said Mark Reynolds, CCL executive director. “Though right now Congress is focused on the pandemic, they will need to turn their attention back to climate change soon enough. When that happens, our volunteers will be there with clear policy suggestions.”

Details to attend can be found on UnitingFromHome.eventbrite.com

