Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus rehearsals set to begin

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus rehearsals start on Monday, August 19 at the Sierra College Tahoe-Truckee Campus. Rehearsals continue Monday nights from 5:45 – 8:45 p.m. until the Christmas Concert in mid-December.

Anyone who loves to sing is invited to join. No formal audition is needed, and you don’t have to be able to read music.

The Christmas concert, “We Toast the Days,” is scheduled for the weekend of December 14- 15. Come sing and learn some wonderful new Christmas carols.

Please contact the chorus at https://www.truckeechorus.org/join-us if you would like to join.