Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus to host holiday concert

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus will present “Images of Winter,” a holiday concert for the community at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Resort at Squaw Creek.

“Join the chorus for a multi-sensory exploration of four winter themes inspired by our Truckee Tahoe home,” said a news release.

Artistic Director Brittney May invites the audience to “Revel in the marvelous beauty of Winter Nights, elate in a sense of Celebration, bask in the comfort of Peace, and take cheer in the Togetherness the holiday season offers. Each of these themes will be explored by the musical offerings and visual arts curated from chorus members and local artists.”

The program includes new works and old holiday favorites featuring artists Berlin, Caldwell & Ivory, Eddelman, Lauridson, Rentz, Rutter and more.

The chorus will be joined by the Christmastime Strings quartet and the program includes the traditional audience sing-a-long.

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus was organized in the spring of 2002 and has about 50 members from the Truckee and North Tahoe areas.

For tickets and more information, visit truckeechorus.org .