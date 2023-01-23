Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus to present ‘Images of Winter’

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus will present “Images of Winter,” from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Truckee High School Auditorium.

Join the Chorus for a multi-sensory exploration of four winter themes — inspired by the region we call home. Artistic Director Brittney May invites the audience to “Revel in the marvelous beauty of Winter Nights, elate in a sense of Celebration, bask in the comfort of Peace, and take cheer in the Togetherness the holiday season offers.”

“Each of these theme’s will be explored by the musical offerings and visual arts curated from chorus members and local artists,” said May.

The program includes new works and old holiday favorites featuring works by Berlin, Caldwell & Ivory, Eddelman, Lauridson, Rentz, Rutter and more. The Chorus will be joined by the Wintertime Strings quartet. For tickets and more information, visit truckeechorus.org .