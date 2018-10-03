Truckee Tahoe Community Television hosts candidate forums in Truckee

Candidates in six local races on the November Ballot will appear at two Candidate Forums at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 and Thursday, Oct. 4 in the Council Chambers at Truckee Town Hall.

In addition, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Measure AA will also be discussed at the Oct. 4 Forum. Both events will be televised live on Truckee Tahoe Community Television, on Suddenlink Channel 18, and live-streamed at http://www.ttctv.org and SierraSun.com.

The Candidate Forums are sponsored by TTCTV, CATTPAC, and the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors, along with Media Partners Moonshine Ink and the Sierra Sun.

Candidates for the Tahoe City Public Utility District, Truckee Tahoe Airport Board, and the Truckee Town Council will appear at the October 3 Forum. Candidates for Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Truckee Sanitary District and the Truckee Donner Recreation & Parks District will appear at the Oct. 4 Forum. A statement endorsing Measure AA will also be included in Thursday’s event.

"We have been unable to identify a person to deliver a message in opposition to Measure AA," said Rory O'Farrell, producer of the Forums for TTCTV. "There is no official statement in opposition to Measure AA on the ballot, but if a local spokesperson steps forward before Oct. 4, we will offer a 3-minute slot to make their case."

Members of the public are invited to attend both events, and may submit questions for the candidates via email at channel6@ttusd.org. There will also be an opportunity to submit questions in writing at the event.

Suddenlink subscribers may view the program live on Channel 18 in Truckee and North Tahoe. The program will also be livestreamed at http://www.ttctv.org Rebroadcast of the programs will be Saturday, Oct. 8, on TTCTV Suddenlink Channel 18 at 8 p.m.. Both events will be re-broadcast numerous times throughout the election season. Check http://www.ttctv.org for program scheduling.