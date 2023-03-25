Truckee-Tahoe education foundation offers lottery system for fundraising golf cards

The Golfing for School card includes Coyote Moon.

Provided/Coyote Moon

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Excellence in Education Foundation announced Friday the return of its popular fundraiser Golfing for Schools.

To ensure a fair chance at purchasing a Golfing for Schools card, those interested will need to enter the new lottery system. Individuals selected in the lottery can purchase up to two Golfing for Schools cards. The online lottery form opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, and closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

The transferable Golfing for Schools cards are $425 each, and all proceeds benefit Tahoe Truckee Unified School District students. Cardholders are entitled to 18-holes of play at seven of North Tahoe and Truckee’s premier golf courses, including Coyote Moon, Northstar California, Everline Resort & Spa, Tahoe City, Tahoe Donner, and Tahoe Mountain Club Courses at Gray’s Crossing and Old Greenwood.

Golfers are asked to help keep this program alive by observing all course restrictions, including tee time reservations. Please visit http://www.ExinEd.org for details.

“If you were to pay for 18-holes of golf at each course independently, you could easily spend over $800,” said Laura Brown, executive director of the foundation. “The cards are a terrific deal, and golfers are also helping support Tahoe Truckee Unified School District students and schools.”

The Golfing for Schools program is a primary fundraising program of the Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation. Visit http://www.exined.org/golfing-schools for the lottery schedule and application form.

The Excellence in Education Foundation is a nonprofit that enhances public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Each year the foundation raises money and provides grants, resources, and partnerships to benefit students, teachers, and the educational community.

There is a two-person, per-person purchase limit, and additional restrictions do apply. A limited number of passes are available. Call Excellence in Education at 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org for more information.