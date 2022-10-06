Truckee-Tahoe events: Fall Festival, Made in Tahoe event, Tiki Party on tap

The Made in Tahoe Festival will happen over two days and will feature local everything. This event is free.

Provided/Palisades Tahoe

11th Annual Fall Festival

Truckee’s premier family-friendly harvest celebration is back for it’s 11th year. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the Fall Festival will be hosting families and friends of all ages for a full day of fun with seasonal-themed events and activities.

The festival will be happening at the Northwoods Clubhouse and Pizza on the Hill in Truckee. There will be a bounce house, face painting, and a candy apple station, along with a climbing wall, a slide, and doggie dip adventure for four-legged friends in the Northwoods Pool.

Ticket prices vary depending on membership status to the Northwoods Clubhouse. Members children (3-15) are $20 and those 16 and over are $5. Nonmember children are $25 with those above 16 for sale for $10.

There will be food and refreshments for sale.

To purchase tickets visit tahoedonner.com/events/11th-annual-fall-festival .

Made in Tahoe Festival

Head over to The Village at Palisades Tahoe from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, for the annual Made in Tahoe Festival. The festival features all things local and will host a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas.

This includes local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers.

Live music will be playing throughout the day with vendor showcases as well.

This event is free. Local food and drinks will be available for sale. To apply to be an exhibitor or food vendor visit palisadestahoe.com .

Truckee Tavern Tiki Party

Truckee Tavern is excited to announce their first-ever cocktail and food pairing event with their “Endless Summer” menu. Reservations are required to try the new menu between Wednesday and Friday for three weeks starting Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The two hour experience will include a Tiki Party-themed menu, featuring six courses with cocktail pairings. The first seating will be from 5-6 p.m. and a second from 7-8 p.m. for $125.

The menu will feature Hawaiian delights like beet poke with nori dip, lemongrass pork belly with green papaya salad, and a teriyaki rack of wild boar with tare and charred pickled vegetables.

To make a reservation call the Tavern at 530-587-3766.

Gather at Palisades Tahoe in the Palisades Room to discuss the name change of the resort with the Washoe Tribe.

Provided/Palisades Tahoe

Name change anniversary panel at Palisades Tahoe

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, join Palisades Tahoe and the Washoe Tribe to discuss the name change of Palisades Tahoe, how it came to be, and what the process looked like.

The free panel will be held in the Palisades Room in The Village at Palisades, but registration is recommended as there is a capacity limit.

To learn more visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/name-change-anniversary-panel .