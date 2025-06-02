Truckee Tahoe Future Founders club launches to inspire young entrepreneurs 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A new initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs has officially launched in Truckee.

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Business Council, and Lift Workspace have introduced the Truckee Tahoe Future Founders (TTFF) Club, a student-led program for aspiring business leaders aged 14 to 24. The club kicked off with a free community event on Thursday, May 29, featuring a panel titled “What Is Entrepreneurship?” where local business owners and one Bay Area innovator shared personal stories, challenges, and advice.

The idea came from Saim Mian, a junior at Truckee High School, who recognized a lack of business education opportunities and envisioned a space for young people to develop real-world entrepreneurial skills. His vision centers on a collaborative, hands-on environment led by students.

“With limited access to business education in local schools, this club fills a critical gap,” Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, said. “I am so excited that Saim came to the Truckee Chamber and that we will be giving young people a space to explore their passions, learn from local experts, and take initiative toward their futures.”

Open to students and young adults throughout Truckee and North Tahoe, TTFF offers a valuable chance to connect with peers and industry professionals while gaining hands-on experience.

Recent club-organized panels have already provided students with key insights into starting and sustaining a business. Topics included prototyping, business planning, pitching, investor conversations, and finding product-market fit.

At the kick-off event, Austin Harrington, owner of Craft & Logic, spoke about shifting from restaurant management to craft beer after hitting burnout.

“Don’t put yourself in concrete boots too early. Go live life and learn about yourself,” he said.

Maiya Holliday, founder of Mangrove Web, described how helping a nonprofit with its website sparked an unexpected new career path. Now, she leads a 15-person remote team.

“Every day, every week, I’m learning something different,” she said, urging students to find mentors and stay curious.

Soujanya Bhumkar, a veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, traced his journey from chemical engineering to launching multiple startups.

“There’s no guarantee that success will come—but not pursuing your dream—that is actually the highest level of risk in life,” he said.

Panelists stressed the importance of personal connection, mentorship, and resilience. As Harrington put it: “One person with an idea talks to another person with money. That’s how businesses start.”

Following the panel, students shared reflections and excitement about what’s to come.

“We can all come together as a team and inspire each other to motivate each other. That’d be really cool too,” one student said.

The club will resume in August with a trimester structure and meet twice a month, offering a mix of workshops, mentorship opportunities, and guest speakers from the local business community. The first three months will focus on business and financial literacy, followed by a term dedicated to communication and pitching skills, and finally, a session on networking and personal branding. Each trimester will feature interactive programming designed to build foundational knowledge, spark creativity, and equip participants with the tools to turn ideas into action.

For more information, visit truckee.com or email jessica@truckee.com .