Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race & Festival set for next month

Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race & Festival returns to the area on June 11.

Nancy D’Amico

After a two-year hiatus, the Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race & Festival is returning next month, offering participants three scenic routes for every level of rider, a news release states.

“We are ecstatic for the return of the Truckee Dirt Fondo, a shoulder season event sponsored by Visit Truckee-Tahoe and produced by Bike Monkey,” said Dave Polivy, Visit Truckee-Tahoe board member, Truckee Town Council member, and Tahoe Mountain Sports owner, in a news release. “The event supports our Sustainable Truckee initiative to cultivate a bike-friendly culture with trails for everybody.”

In partnership with Bike Monkey, the Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race & Festival, previously known as the Truckee Dirt Fondo, returns for a third year on June 11. Mapped for amateur, expert and professional athletes, the three routes were crafted by Bike Monkey’s course designers to maximize the experience of riding through the Tahoe National Forest on mixed-terrain gravel bikes.

“We have been producing large-scale cycling events for more than 15 years, and I can honestly say that Truckee is the number one destination we have had the privilege of creating a world-class event. The race and festival offer a perfect juxtaposition of beauty, challenge and proximity to an amazing outdoor culture,” said Carlos Perez, event director, in a news release.

The event starts in Truckee, then continues on dirt and gravel roads through the Tahoe National Forest toward Stampede Reservoir, Dog Valley and Sardine Peak.

The popular gravel race will consist of two long-distance routes (67 and 58 miles, timed) that take participants as high as 8,006 feet above sea level over Sardine Peak in the Tahoe National Forest. Prizes are awarded to top finishers in various age and gender categories for timed routes. For non-competing riders, a third, free 26-mile route is suitable for all levels and is open to all.

FESTIVITIES

Immediately following the 8 a.m. start of the main race on Saturday, the event features a free, self-guided family ride along the primarily flat Legacy Trail bike path and through the Truckee Bike Park, a kid-friendly dirt bike track created by Truckee locals. The casual family and children ride is expected to take approximately an hour to 90 minutes at a relaxed pace and will be supported with directional markings. Parents and children are encouraged to participate and may sign up online for free. The ride will be approximately 4 miles, with a stop to play at the Truckee Bike Park.

The post-race festival features vendors, activities, live bands, food and locally brewed beer.

“Bike Monkey is one of the best in the business, with a focus on sustainability that supports our mission to promote, protect and enhance Truckee as an authentic mountain town. Visit Truckee-Tahoe supports shoulder season events that help our local restaurants, shops and lodging during soft periods,” said Colleen Dalton, CEO of Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

Participants and festival goers may learn more about the event and register online at http://www.truckeetahoegravel.com for all routes, to find lodging in Truckee and learn more about opportunities to support the event’s charitable efforts.