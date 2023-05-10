Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race returns on July Fourth holiday weekend

Riders traverse a gravel road during last year's event.

Provided/Bike Monkey

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The 4th annual Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race, a fun and competitive bike race, will take place on July 1.

The event, sponsored by Visit Truckee-Tahoe and produced by Bike Monkey, features three scenic and challenging routes, expertly crafted by Bike Monkey’s course designers to maximize the experience of riding through the Tahoe National Forest on mixed-terrain gravel bikes.

This year, participants can register for a 19-mile Easy Route, 55-mile Moderate Route, and 76-mile Hard Route. With appreciation to Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks District, all courses start and end on the grass at Riverview Sports Park in Truckee with plenty of parking.

Truckee-Tahoe locals can receive a 25% discount on race registration at http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/gravel .

“Visit Truckee-Tahoe is thrilled to present Truckee Tahoe Gravel, back for its fourth year in Truckee despite challenging winter impacts,” said Colleen Dalton, CEO of Visit Truckee-Tahoe. “An integral part of the Trails for EveryBody awareness campaign, the race helps build a bike-friendly culture that celebrates and supports all-inclusive, universally-designed biking trails and scenic paved paths in Truckee.”

The easiest of the three courses, the 19-mile Easy Route, is untimed and provides an entry-level option for beginners or non-competitive riders. The Moderate and Hard Routes are both timed and scored, each involving considerable elevation gain and mileage. These two courses cover significant ground through the Boca, Stampede, and Prosser Reservoir areas, with the Hard Route bringing competitors up and over the summit of Sardine Peak at more than 8,000 feet.

Racers compete in the 2022 event.

Provided/Bike Monkey

Timing ends at Boca, allowing riders to make their way slowly back to the event venue along the Truckee River Legacy Trail, a popular scenic paved path in Truckee.

“Truckee is arguably one of the best places in the country to host a large-scale gravel bike race like Truckee Tahoe Gravel,” said Event Director Carlos Perez. “It’s situated next to the endless expanse of the Tahoe National Forest which allowed us to create an incredible event. We are forever grateful to Visit Truckee-Tahoe for their commitment and support.”

A post-race festival will begin at noon featuring local vendors, food, and beer. All are welcome, and a free bike valet offered by Truckee Trails Foundation will be available for attendees. Festival-goers can cheer on race finishers as they return back to the event venue and mingle with top athletes in gravel racing. World-class riders including Tahoe’s Peter Stetina, Haley Hunter Smith, Levi Leipheimer, Heather Jackson, and Andrew Talansky will be in attendance.

After the race, participants and their families are encouraged to explore Truckee’s all-inclusive biking trails, part of Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s Trails for EveryBody awareness campaign. Nearby attractions include the Truckee Bike Park, a free, kid-friendly park with features like pump tracks, dirt jumps, and flow lines located next to the event venue; Compass Skills Loop, an all-inclusive trail where mountain bike riders with all levels of ability can practice and hone skills; and 26 miles of scenic paved paths.

After historic snowfall in the Truckee-Tahoe region, Truckee Trails Foundation was selected as the Truckee Tahoe Gravel 2023 nonprofit beneficiary to help manage winter impacts along the course and provide trail maintenance and improvement for over 180 miles of dirt trail and gravel roads in the Tahoe National Forest.

Register for the event and view course details at http://www.TruckeeTahoeGravel.com .