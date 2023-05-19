Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bodil

This week's featured pet is Bodil.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Bodil knows that we all have just one life to live, so his mantra is to “live life to the fullest each and every day.” He doesn’t take things too seriously and loves to let go and have fun. If adventure is what you live for, Bodil wants in.

He loves new adventures and gets along really well with other dogs, but he also enjoys his independence and relaxing on his own (he gives you the best of both worlds). He already has down some basic commands and because he loves food, he is very eager to learn. Bodil is 7 years young and just roughly 90 pounds, so he can keep up on long hikes and runs. Bodil would do great in a home that can provide patience while he adjusts to a new environment and give him space to relax when he is all done playing. He would excel in a home where he can learn to socialize and of course, receive lots of yummy treats.

If you’re looking for a goofy, but easygoing pup that loves to live his best life, Bodil is the perfect fit. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Bodil or learning more about him, please reach out to one of our HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org .

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .