Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Co. & Design Center announces truss, component division

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Andrew Cross, president and CEO of Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Co. & Design Center, announced the expansion of the company to include structural building components through the acquisition of the assets of NVO Construction Components, a leading manufacturer of floor and roof trusses, as well as prefabricated wall panels, panelized floor and roof cassettes and prefabricated stairs. The transaction will be effective as of July 1, 2024, creating the Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Co. Truss and Component division.

“Our goal is to offer our framing customers the entire framing materials package,” said Cross. “To accomplish this, TTL was committed to either building or acquiring a truss manufacturing facility. Once we saw the NVO operation and talked with our mutual customers, we were very excited about the opportunity to take on an operation that not only offers trusses, but also manufactures additional prefabricated components which provide framers with a full array of products that complement our lumber offerings to meet their production goals.”

The acquisition includes a 75,000 square foot manufacturing facility located in the Stead area of Reno, Nevada, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that is driven by the leading component software and technology in the industry. Serving customers since 2021, NVO has provided building components for single-family and multifamily homes as well as commercial wood-frame construction.

“NVO was formed with the goal of addressing the housing shortage and the growing labor shortages in the construction trades,” said NVO founder and CEO, Cheryl Lewis. “We are proud of what we have accomplished and the reputation we have gained for exceptional quality and service provided to our customers. The acquisition by TTL is an amazing opportunity to be part of a company with a nearly 100 year proven commitment to its customers, employees and the community.”

Taylor Adams, CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada called the integration of the two companies “a real success story for our region.” He continued, “Bringing a 93-year-old local company together with a Reno-based manufacturing start-up is big news in any case but the fact that this combined company is serving the local market, supporting local causes and providing great jobs for our residents is a tremendous win for all. Across the country, the building materials industry is

experiencing rapid consolidation so it’s refreshing to see a Reno-based company growing and innovating while keeping the fruits of their labors right here in our community.”

In the twelve years since Cross took over leadership of TTL, the company has multiplied revenue ten-fold, with annual revenue exceeding $100 million. According to Cross, TTL plans to continue to grow and expand the products offered currently by NVO.

“We will continue to identify new opportunities to provide products that our framing customers

want and need,” said Cross. “Innovation will be at the heart of our operation. We look forward to hearing from our customers and learning how to best serve them now and in the future.”

“We envision continuity in operation of the truss and component division,” said Cross. “The NVO team has extensive knowledge and experience that is not only critical to the success of our new division but will also provide our existing divisions with insight as we continue to pursue our commitment to be the partner of choice for the building community.”