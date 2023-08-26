Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine offering natural, proactive approach to healthcare

Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine is located at 10363 High Street in Truckee, Calif.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – With Lake Tahoe’s surrounding communities having an unspoken emphasis on health and wellness, many community members prioritize the value of the healthcare that is available in the North Lake Tahoe area. From common wellness practices to more proactive approaches, the Truckee-Tahoe area offers a wide variety of services to assist individuals on their health and wellness journey; and a brand-new business is joining the wellness community in Truckee: Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine.

Haley Schimmer, ND, owner and doctor at Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine, was born and raised in Tahoe City, Calif. From a young age, she was always interested in the naturopathic field. Schimmer left the Tahoe area to get her degree, getting her undergraduate degree in Kinesiology Exercise Science.

After several years of working in the physical therapy world, Schimmer was always passionate about the field of naturopathy, and wanted to pursue it.

“Over the years, I was working a lot of different jobs in healthcare, however I felt that I was always thinking about naturopathic medicine,” Schimmer said. “At one point, I just decided that it was time to become a doctor, so I got my prerequisites done and went to medical school in Portland, Ore. at the National University of Natural Medicine, and graduated in 2022.”

Naturopathy is defined as the field of alternative medicine, based on the theory that diseases can be successfully treated or prevented without the use of drugs, by proactive techniques such as diet, exercise, and massage.

After growing up locally and moving away for her career, over the years Schimmer always felt drawn to return to the Tahoe area, and is eager to be back and a part of the community once again.

“I’ve always wanted to be back in the mountains, and I’m so excited to bring my services to this community,” Schimmer said. “There are a handful of naturopathic doctors practicing in the area, but I still felt that there was a need in our community for more.”

Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine offers a variety of services to assist and prevent diseases, illness, and issues, and Schimmer speaks of being able to assist many patients in the healthcare that they need.

“I consider myself holistic primary care,” Schimmer said. “I see anything that comes in the door. However, I do specialize in digestive health, auto-immune diseases and complex, chronic illness.”

Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine has 13 main areas of focus: digestive health, fatigue, headaches, body/joint pain, inflammation, sleep disturbances, skin problems, mental health, heart health, pediatrics, chronic disease, autoimmune, and men’s and women’s health. Among those core areas of focus, Schimmer’s practice also offer proactive labs and testing such as screening blood panels, hormone and adrenal testing, stool, digestive, and urine analysis, and food intolerance and allergy testing; as well as offers treatment modalities such as botanical medicine, homeopathy, GI detoxification, and hydrotherapy.

Dr. Haley Schimmer, ND, offers free, 15-minute consultations to new patients. Provided / Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine

Schimmer also specializes in offering niche wellness services such as craniosacral therapy, a hands-on technique that examines membranes and movement of fluids in and around the central nervous system; as well as holistic pelvic floor therapy.

Since opening her practice’s doors earlier this summer season, Schimmer is grateful to be back a part of the North Lake Tahoe landscape.

“It’s so wonderful getting to know members of the community, old and new,” Schimmer said. “Because I grew up here, you always run into familiar faces, but it’s so great to see everyone a part of this community. It’s also wonderful to have the windows of time to be in the mountains and fully live a Tahoe lifestyle living here, doing things like a hike in between appointments or a morning dip in Lake Tahoe, it’s very fulfilling.”

Looking forward, Schimmer is eager to grow Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine and to provide a unique, proactive approach that breaks the traditional mold of healthcare.

“I’m accepting new patients and really trying to help shift the need for more one-on-one, individualized healthcare in this area,” Schimmer said. “I feel like I’m offering a really special service by offering very thorough, individualized healthcare that can be difficult to find.”

Along with individualized care, Schimmer has also been offering recurring, donation-based community medicine circle talks in Tahoe City that are open for all to join.

“I strive in my practice to look at the underlying cause rather than just treat the symptoms with drugs or a quick fix,” Schimmer said.

Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine offers free 15-minute consultations to new patients, and prospective patients are encouraged to reach out, stop by, and see how Schimmer can assist the local community in holistic health.

Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine is located at 10363 High Street in Truckee, Calif. 96161. For more information on Truckee-Tahoe Naturopathic Medicine, visit tahoend.com, or call 530-207-0027.

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.