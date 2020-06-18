Truckee-Tahoe resorts announce summer plans

As businesses continue to receive instruction on further reopening, the Truckee-Tahoe area’s major resorts have begun releasing plans for the summer season.

Though many activities and events remained shelved or canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, destinations like Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows are welcoming guests back for the first time since shuttering operations in March.

If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the Village at Squaw Valley would have been host to some of the world’s best endurance athletes this weekend for the annual Broken Arrow Skyrace.

But instead of a bustling village of world-class athletes, their families, and spectators, Squaw Valley is slowly welcoming guests back, reopening today with modified operations.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The village will have a number of restaurants and bars open, including Tremigo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Restaurant, Soupa, Uncorked, and Twenty-Two Bistro Bar. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will also open many of its shopping and retail stores this weekend.

Also within the Village at Squaw Valley, the Tahoe Via Ferrata is accepting open-enrollment climbs. Climbers on the route safely ascend Tram Face by being connected to cables that run along the route high above the Village at Squaw Valley.

“After weeks of being cooped-up, everyone’s looking to enjoy the great outdoors again with family and friends,” said Logan Talbott, co-owner of Alpenglow Expeditions, which operates Tahoe Via Ferrata. “With its stunning views and accessibility to all experience levels, the Tahoe Via is a fantastic way to safely enjoy a memorable and fun outdoor adventure.”

Also open are Squaw Valley’s hiking trails and the Golf Resort at Squaw Creek, which has social distancing requirements in place.

The Aerial Tram and High Camp activities remain closed.

For more information, visit http://www.squawalpine.com.

Vail issues update

On Thursday, Vail Resorts released summer reopening plans for Northstar California Resort and Heavenly Mountain Resort.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to the outdoors to have fun, refresh and recharge,” said Pat Campbell, president of Vail Resorts’ mountain division. “While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love. It is our expectation that guests help us ensure the experience is safe for them and for our employees by following our new guidelines. As summer progresses, we look forward to opening more activities and adventures at our resorts.”

Northstar, according to a news release, is set to reopen its golf course on July 15, and will announce additional activities in early July. The resort is also one of the only in the area to offer lift-accessed mountain biking. The Northstar Bike Park, however, will remain closed pending further announcement by the resort.

Across the lake, Heavenly is slated to open July 3 with outdoor activities and dining.

The resort will have guest access to hiking trails, along with opening food and drink options at Café Blue. The Heavenly Gondola will also be open, along with the Tamarack Express Chairlift, tentatively scheduled to spin on July 15. Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster is targeting July 3 to begin summer operations.

“Summer is a special time in the Sierra and we look forward to welcoming guests back to the outdoors to have fun, refresh and recharge,” said Tom Fortune, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort. “Amazing views of Lake Tahoe set the backdrop, and the Heavenly Gondola and Mid Station Deck will open for sightseeing and hiking on July 3, with the Ridge Rider Coaster and Tamarack Express Chairlift expected to open shortly thereafter. While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love.”

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, also operated by Vail, currently has open access to hiking, biking, and disc golf.

Foam pits, mountain biking on tap at Boreal

Atop Donner Summit, Boreal Mountain Resort is aiming at opening on July 1, offering guests an array of summer activities at its Woodward facility, outdoor parks, and mountain bike areas.

At the start of the month, Boreal and Woodward Tahoe will offer access to The Bunker — the resort’s 33,000-square-foot indoor facility that includes trampolines, skate park, and foam pits. The Bunker will be open to the public seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. All outdoor parks, including lift-served mountain bike trails are also scheduled to open on July 1.

Woodward’s summer camp won’t include overnight stays this year, but day camps will be offered for children beginning July 6.

For more information, visit http://www.rideboreal.com.

What to expect

For those visiting the area’s resorts, many changes to policies surrounding the guest experience should be expected.

Several resorts will be requiring guests to wear masks when inside common areas, in lines, or on lifts and gondolas. Social distancing practices will also be in place for guests and employees.

Resorts like Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Northstar are also limiting transactions to credit or debit cards as the only methods of payment.

Additional cleaning and sanitization practices will be in place along with daily screenings of employees.

Visit local resort websites for specific guidelines.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.