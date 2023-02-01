Truckee-Tahoe resorts give back to support local education

TRUCKEE, Calif. — When skiers and snowboarders purchase discounted lift tickets through the Skiing for Schools program, all proceeds benefit the Excellence in Education Foundation.

The Foundation gives $250,000 in grants and resources to schools within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District every year.

This program would not be possible without the support of our resort partners, including Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort, Tahoe Donner Association and Tahoe XC.

Past proceeds from the Skiing for Schools program funded classroom materials that supplement school curriculum, including additional computers, hydroponic grow towers, science equipment, musical instruments, art supplies, updated classroom libraries, and more.

“Northstar California is honored to continue supporting Excellence in Education through Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise. The Foundation’s mission and values to enhance education for all our Tahoe-Truckee students align with the values we hold here at Northstar and Vail Resorts,” said Director of Mountain Planning and EpicPromise Community Captain Jerusha Hall. “We are proud to help support our local educators and enable better educational opportunities for our students who will build our future.”

Discounted lift tickets at Homewood and Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort are still available and can be purchased from Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards. Northstar California and Palisades Tahoe tickets are sold out.

Trail passes for Tahoe XC, and Tahoe Donner XC Ski Center are available at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City and Pacos in Truckee.

For more information, call Excellence in Education at 530-550-7984 or visit their website at http://www.exined.org .