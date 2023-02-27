Truckee-Tahoe Salmon Buying Club now offering spring delivery

The salmon boxes will be available for pick-up on April 1.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Slow Food Lake Tahoe is introducing an early Spring pick-up option for their Alaskan Salmon Buying Club serving the Truckee-Tahoe area. Previously only offered in the early Fall, this additional pick-up date allows locals to replenish their stash of the healthy Omega-rich protein more frequently and at a significant club discount.

Participants can order a 20 lb. box of filets ($14.99/lb) or portions ($15.99/lb) for their own freezer, or share with a friend. Ordering closes on March 15, boxes will be available for pick up in the Truckee River Regional Park on April 1. To find out more or order a box for Spring delivery visit: http://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/salmon-buying-club

SFLT is also working with a new supplier for their Spring 2023 Salmon Buying Club. Eskimo Girl Salmon, founded by Casey Coupchiak, Yupik Eskimo from the village of Togiak, AK, will be providing this year’s supply of sustainably caught wild Alaskan sockeye salmon. As a female native that’s been able to inherit and hold onto her family’s fishing permit, she’s a fishing industry minority.

In 2016, she founded Eskimo Girl Salmon and has been sharing her fish with Truckee-Tahoe (where she once lived) annually. With a goal of expanding her fishing business to support AK natives she’s partnering with SFLT to offer wild caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon from Bristol Bay, AK – the most sustainable on the planet. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Bristol Bay Salmon Management Plan is recognized as one of the most effective, comprehensive management regimes in the world.

Non-profit SFLT will receive 5% of all sales to help support the future of their community programs including the Food Bank Garden, which provides free education on high elevation edible gardens and grows organic produce for Sierra Community House’s hunger relief program. And, an additional amount will go towards a donation of salmon portions to Sierra Community House’s hunger relief program. Good, clean, and fair food for all!

Slow Food Lake Tahoe’s mission is to connect our community to the enjoyment of good, clean and fair food by inspiring a self-reliant food culture. We educate the community about growing, preparing, and accessing local and sustainable food. For more information, visit http://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org