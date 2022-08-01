Truckee-Tahoe salmon buying club returns
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Slow Food Lake Tahoe is bringing back their popular Alaskan Salmon Buying Club to the Truckee-Tahoe area.
The club offers the opportunity to purchase sustainably caught Alaskan sockeye salmon at a significant discount. In return, nonprofit SFLT will receive 5% of all sales to help support the future of their community programs including the Food Bank Garden, which provides free education on high elevation edible gardens and growing organic produce for Sierra Community House’s hunger relief program.
SFLT is working with the Pride of Bristol Bay fisherman out of Alaska. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Bristol Bay Salmon Management Plan is recognized as one of the most effective, comprehensive management regimes in the world. Order a 20-pound case of filets ($15.99/pound) or portions ($16.99/pound) for the freezer, or share with a friend. Ordering closes on Aug. 31, boxes will be available for pick up in the Truckee River Regional Park on Oct. 8.
New this year, all online donations to SFLT in August will go towards purchasing additional boxes of salmon portions for locals in need, to be distributed through Sierra Community House’s hunger relief program.
To donate for others, visit https://www.givebacktahoe.org/organization/Slowfoodlaketahoe.
For more information, visit http://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/salmon-buying-club.
