Truckee-Tahoe weather: 2 to 4 inches of snow possible Friday night

The rain and snow that’s expected to start tonight is forecast to be gone by Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 52. Lows will drip to 31 tonight, when there’s a 60% chance of precipitation. Under a half-inch of snow is expected.

Snow, mixed with rain, is possible after 11 a.m. Friday, with under a half-inch of new snow expected. Highs will reach 41. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 14 that night, with another 2 to 4 inches of snow forecast.

There’s a 40% chance of snow showers Saturday, with another inch of accumulation possible. Highs will reach 32, with lows dipping to 13.

Highs will climb to 36 on Sunday, 39 on Monday, 46 on Tuesday, and 47 on Wednesday.