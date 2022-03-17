Truckee-Tahoe weather: 3 inches of snow possible this weekend
A total of 3 inches of snow could fall over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 49, and winds will be to 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to 28 that night.
Rain and snow showers are possible before 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by snow showers. One to 2 inches of snow could fall. Winds will be 10 to 20 mph day and night, with 30 mph gusts possible during the day. Highs will reach 41.
Another inch of snow could fall Saturday night, when lows will dip to 15.
It’ll be sunny starting Sunday.
Highs will get to 43 on Sunday, 52 on Monday, 58 on Tuesday, and 63 on Wednesday.
