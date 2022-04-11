Truckee-Tahoe weather: 6 to 10 inches of snow forecast for today

Screengrab from the Tahoe Donner camera of AlertWildfire.org



Just when you thought it was safe to put away the snow shovel.

Snow showers are expected before 5 p.m. today, with heavy snow forecast at times. Six to 10 inches of snow could fall. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 35 today, with lows landing at 9 tonight, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Highs will hit 33, with lows settling around 15. Another half-inch of snow could fall that night.

More snow showers are forecast for Wednesday and that night, with under a half-inch expected. Highs will top out at 36. Lows will drop to 21 that night.

Snow showers are forecast for Thursday to Saturday, with another 1 to 2 inches falling on Thursday.

Highs will hit 40 on Thursday, 44 on Friday, and 43 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 49.