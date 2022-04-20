Truckee-Tahoe weather: A foot of snow could fall Thursday

Over a foot of snow could fall on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 10% chance of rain after 5 p.m. today. Winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 46, with lows dropping to 28. Two to four inches of snow could fall late tonight.

Snow could be heavy at times on Thursday. Five to 9 inches could fall that day, with another 2 to 4 inches that night. Highs will reach 38, with lows dipping to 24.

Another half-inch of snow could fall Friday, mostly after 11 a.m. Highs will climb to 41. Lows will settle at 22 that night.

Saturday (high of 48) and Sunday (high of 54) will be sunny. Lows will be in the 20s both nights.

Highs will get to 56 on Monday, and 55 on Tuesday.