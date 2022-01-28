Truckee-Tahoe weather: Another week of sun
It’s another week of sun for the Truckee-Tahoe area, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 43. Lows will drop to 16 tonight.
Saturday’s high will climb to 45, and Sunday’s will hit 49. Lows will range from the teens to lower 20s.
Highs will top out at 47 on Monday, 39 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 41 on Thursday.
