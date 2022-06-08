Truckee-Tahoe weather: Big drop in temps this weekend
Highs will soar to the mid-80s by Friday, dropping almost 20 degrees two days later, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny into next week.
Today’s high will reach 75. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 46.
Thursday’s high will hit 80. Lows will drop to 50 that night, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph.
Highs will climb to 85 on Friday, 80 on Saturday, and only 66 on Sunday. There’s a chance of showers on Sunday.
Monday’s high will get to 69, and Tuesday’s will reach 71.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Big drop in temps this weekend
Highs will soar to the mid-80s by Friday, dropping almost 20 degrees two days later, the National Weather Service said.