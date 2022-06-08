Truckee-Tahoe weather: Big drop in temps this weekend

Highs will soar to the mid-80s by Friday, dropping almost 20 degrees two days later, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 75. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 46.

Thursday’s high will hit 80. Lows will drop to 50 that night, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Highs will climb to 85 on Friday, 80 on Saturday, and only 66 on Sunday. There’s a chance of showers on Sunday.

Monday’s high will get to 69, and Tuesday’s will reach 71.