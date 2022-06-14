Truckee-Tahoe weather: Breezy week, rain possible over the weekend

This week will be breezy, with a small chance of rain and snow showers over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the week.

Today’s high will get to 70. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to 40.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 79. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon, and 5 to 15 mph at night. Lows will dip to 48.

Thursday’s high will reach 73. Winds will get to 15 to 20 mph that morning, with 30 mph gusts possible. Winds will drop to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Lows will land around 43.

Highs will reach 62 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 63 on Sunday.

There’s a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a chance of rain and snow showers that will extend into Sunday.

Monday’s high will get to 73.