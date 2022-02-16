Truckee-Tahoe weather: Chance of snow showers days away
A slight chance of snow enters the forecast Sunday, and will stay for a few days, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to partly sunny into next week.
Today’s high will reach 40. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 15.
Thursday’s highs will climb to 46. Lows will dip to 19.
Friday’s high will hit 49, Saturday’s will make it to 51, and Sunday’s will top out at 43.
The chance of snow showers starts Sunday and lasts to at least Tuesday.
Monday’s high will reach 31, and Tuesday’s will hit 29.
