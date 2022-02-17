Truckee-Tahoe weather: Chance of snow Sunday, Tuesday

There’s a slight chance of snow Sunday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 46. Lows will drop to 19.

Friday’s high will climb to 48, and Saturday’s will get to 52. Lows will hover around 20 both nights.

Sunday’s high will hit 44. There’s a slight chance of snow that night, when lows will dip to 14.





Monday’s high will make it to 33, and Tuesday’s will only reach 30. There’s a slight chance of snow Tuesday.

Wednesday’s high will top out at 33.