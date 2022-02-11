Truckee-Tahoe weather: Chances of rain, snow arrive Monday

The chance of rain and snow comes to Truckee on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny through Sunday.

Today’s high will hit 55. Lows will drop to 23 tonight.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will climb to 57. Lows will dip into the upper 20s both nights.

There’s a 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m. Monday. Snow levels will rise from 6,300 feet to 7,000 feet. There’s a chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., followed by a chance of snow. Lows will land at 18.

There’s a slight chance of snow before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Highs will reach 35, with lows settling at 17 that night.

Wednesday’s high will get to 44, and Thursday’s will top out at 45.