Truckee-Tahoe weather: Comfortable temps all week
Highs will hover in the 60s and low 70s this week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny this week.
Today’s high will each 67. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and tonight. Lows will drop to 38.
Tuesday’s high will hit 71, with lows dipping to 41 that night.
Highs will reach 72 on Wednesday, 66 on Thursday, and 63 on Friday. Lows will range from the mid-30s to low 40s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will climb to 68, and Sunday’s will make it to 71.
