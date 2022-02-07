Truckee-Tahoe weather: Comfortable temps all week

Highs will hover in the 50s through this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 52. Lows will drop to 23 tonight.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will climb to 50, Thursday’s will reach 51, and Friday’s will make it to 55. Lows will land in the lower 20s all four nights.

Saturday’s high will top out at 54, and Sunday’s will get to 55.