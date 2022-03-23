Truckee-Tahoe weather: Comfortable temps, then rain

Temperatures will remain in the 60s through this week, with rain and snow chances coming next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Friday.

Today and Thursday’s highs will reach 64. Lows will drop to the lower to mid-30s both nights.

Friday’s high will reach 65, and Saturday’s will hit 64. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Sunday’s high will climb to 57. Showers are possible that night, when lows will settle around 29.

Monday and Tuesday will bring a chance of rain and snow showers. Monday’s high will hit 49, and Tuesday’s will make it to 54.