Truckee-Tahoe weather: Comfortable temps, then rain
Temperatures will remain in the 60s through this week, with rain and snow chances coming next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through Friday.
Today and Thursday’s highs will reach 64. Lows will drop to the lower to mid-30s both nights.
Friday’s high will reach 65, and Saturday’s will hit 64. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.
Sunday’s high will climb to 57. Showers are possible that night, when lows will settle around 29.
Monday and Tuesday will bring a chance of rain and snow showers. Monday’s high will hit 49, and Tuesday’s will make it to 54.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Tahoe man gets life sentence for rape, domestic violence
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man was recently given a life sentence for several violent charges, including rape and domestic violence.