Truckee-Tahoe weather: Comfortable weather this week
Truckee-Tahoe can expect comfortable temperatures going into the Memorial Day weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through this week.
Today’s high will hit 72. Winds will be 5 mph today and tonight. Lows will land at 39.
Tuesday’s high will make it to 75. Winds will be 5 mph that day and night. Lows will settle around 43.
Wednesday’s high will reach 80, Thursday’s will make it to 73, and Friday’s will get to 66. Lows will range from 38 to 46.
Highs will hit 63 on Saturday, and 65 on Sunday.
