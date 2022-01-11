Truckee-Tahoe weather: Cool, mostly sunny weather ahead

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies this week, with highs dipping into the 40s in a few days, the National Weather Service said.

Today and Wednesday’s highs will reach 52 and 53, respectively, with lows dropping to the upper 20s both nights.

Thursday’s high will hit 48, and Friday’s will make it to 42. Lows will settle in the lower 20s both nights.

Saturday’s high will climb to 43, while Sunday and Monday’s will top out at 45.