Truckee-Tahoe weather: Cool temps, breezy conditions
Truckee-Tahoe residents can expect breezy conditions and cool temperatures scattered across the next several days, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 62. Lows will drop to 32 tonight.
Highs will reach 57 both Saturday and Sunday, while lows will dip to the low 30s both nights. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph Saturday and Sunday.
It’ll be sunny for much of next week.
Highs will get to 59 on Monday, 58 on Tuesday, 67 on Wednesday, and 62 on Thursday. Monday and Thursday are forecast to be breezy.
