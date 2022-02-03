Truckee-Tahoe weather: Cool temps, sunny skies into next week
Sunny days are forecast into next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 39. Lows will drop to 14 tonight.
Friday’s high will reach 45, Saturday’s will climb to 46, and Sunday’s will return to 45. Lows will dip into the upper teens all three nights.
Expect highs of 52 on Monday, 49 on Tuesday, and 47 on Wednesday.
