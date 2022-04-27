Truckee-Tahoe weather: Cool weather, and windy

Truckee-Tahoe can expect a cool, if at times windy, rest of the week and weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 57. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 28.

Thursday (high of 48) and Friday (high of 59) will be sunny. Expect 10 to 15 mph winds, with 25 mph gusts, on Thursday and that night. Lows will land at 23 Thursday night, and 33 Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, and Sunday will be sunny. Highs will hit 60 both days. Lows will be in the lower 30s both nights.

There’s a chance of rain and snow showers on Monday. Highs will climb to 55, with lows dipping to 30.

Tuesday will be sunny, with highs around 63.