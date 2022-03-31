Truckee-Tahoe weather: Cool weather into next week

The Truckee-Tahoe area can expect mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 54, with lows dropping to 26 tonight.

Friday and Saturday’s highs will reach 60, with Sunday’s making it to 55. Lows will settle around 30 all three nights.

Highs will get to 55 on Monday, 60 on Tuesday, and 62 on Wednesday.