Truckee-Tahoe weather: Cool weekend, then warmer

Expect a cool weekend, with warmer temperatures returning next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 56. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, rising to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts could get to 30 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 29.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a slight chance of rain showers. Highs will get to 54, with lows dipping to 31 that night. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that morning and evening.

It’ll be sunny for days starting Sunday.

Highs will get to 64 on Sunday, 71 on Monday, 78 on Tuesday, 81 on Wednesday, and 79 on Thursday.