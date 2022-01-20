Truckee-Tahoe weather: Dip in temps starts Friday
Temperatures will take a dive starting Friday, though they’ll soon recover, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 50. Lows will drop to 21 tonight.
Friday’s high will climb to 36. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Lows will dip to 19 that night.
The weekend will be sunny, with Saturday’s highs reaching 38, and Sunday’s making it to 45. Lows will hover in the low to mid-20s both nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 50, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s will reach 48.
