Truckee-Tahoe weather: Friday temps will take a dip

Highs will rise and fall over the next several days, though the only large swing in temperatures is expected Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The days will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Today’s high will reach 72. Lows will drop to 42.

Wednesday’s high will reach 76, with lows dipping to 44 that night.

Thursday will bring 5 to 10 mph winds, rising to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Gusts could hit 25 mph. Highs will reach 68, with lows landing around 34.

Friday’s highs will only get to 61. Lows will drop to 36.

Highs will reach 71 on Saturday, 73 on Sunday, and 75 on Monday.