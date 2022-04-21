Truckee-Tahoe weather: Heavy snow today, followed by sunny weekend

Photo courtesy the Sierra at Tahoe camera from AlertWildFire.org .



A foot of snow could fall and tonight, though the forecast promises sunny weather once the weekend arrives, the National Weather Service said.

The snow could be heavy at times today. Six to 10 inches of snow could fall, with another 1 to 3 inches tonight. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph today, with 30 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 38, with lows dropping to 23 tonight.

There’s a 50% chance of snow showers Friday, with under a half-inch of accumulation expected. Highs will get to 40, and lows will land at 21.

The weekend will be sunny, with Saturday’s highs hitting 50 and Sunday’s making it to 56. Lows will be between 25 and 30.

Highs will reach 59 on Monday, 55 on Tuesday, and 57 on Wednesday.