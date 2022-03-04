 Truckee-Tahoe weather: Here comes the snow | SierraSun.com
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Here comes the snow

The Sun staff

A total of 4 inches of snow could fall tonight and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a chance of rain and snow showers after 11 a.m. today, with under a half-inch of accumulation possible. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph. Highs will rise to 42. Lows will drop to 20 tonight, when 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall. Winds will be 10 to 15 tonight, with 25 mph gusts possible.

Snow is likely Saturday, with another 1 to 2 inches forecast. Highs will reach 33, and winds will be 5 to 10 mph both day and night. Lows will drop to 12 that night.

It’ll be sunny Sunday through Thursday.

Highs will climb to 36 on Sunday, 38 on Monday, 47 on Tuesday, 46 on Wednesday, and 45 on Thursday.

Truckee dogs love snow!
Submitted by Linda

 

News
