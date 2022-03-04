Truckee-Tahoe weather: Here comes the snow
A total of 4 inches of snow could fall tonight and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a chance of rain and snow showers after 11 a.m. today, with under a half-inch of accumulation possible. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph. Highs will rise to 42. Lows will drop to 20 tonight, when 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall. Winds will be 10 to 15 tonight, with 25 mph gusts possible.
Snow is likely Saturday, with another 1 to 2 inches forecast. Highs will reach 33, and winds will be 5 to 10 mph both day and night. Lows will drop to 12 that night.
It’ll be sunny Sunday through Thursday.
Highs will climb to 36 on Sunday, 38 on Monday, 47 on Tuesday, 46 on Wednesday, and 45 on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
March 4 update: Nevada County COVID-19 cases climb by 10
Nevada County recorded ten new COVID-19 cases on Friday making the new total 15,920. There were 64 active cases, three fewer than the previous day.