Truckee-Tahoe weather: Highs back to 30s by Monday
Highs will hit the 70s this week, and drop down to the 30s by Monday, the National Weather Service said.
The week will by sunny.
Today’s high will hit 58. Lows will drop to 29 tonight.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 62, and Thursday’s will hit 71. Lows will land in the 30s both nights.
Highs will reach 69 on Friday, 60 on Saturday, and 50 on Sunday. Expect highs — and a slight chance of snow showers — to reach 38 on Monday.
