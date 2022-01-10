Truckee-Tahoe weather: Highs this week to be in 40s, 50s
The Truckee-Tahoe region can expect a week with highs in the 40s and 50s, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 47, with lows dropping to 22 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will reach 50, and Wednesday’s will top out at 52. Lows will settle in the mid-20s both nights.
Thursday’s high will make it to 45, while Friday’s will only reach 40. Lows will drop to the lower 20s both nights.
Saturday’s high will climb to 41, and Sunday’s will hit 43.
