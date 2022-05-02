Truckee-Tahoe weather: Highs to hit 70 this week, then back to 50s for weekend
Temperatures are expected to jump into the low 70s midweek, and then return to the 50s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through Wednesday, then mostly sunny into the weekend.
Today’s high will hit 52. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, then 20 to 25 mph. Gusts could hit 45 mph. Lows will drop to 25 tonight, and winds will lessen to 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday’s high will get to 60. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will settle at 34.
Highs will get to 70 on Wednesday, 66 on Thursday, and 64 on Friday. Lows will range from 34 to 41 over those three nights.
Highs will hit 55 on Saturday, and 51 on Sunday.
